WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus

The World Health Organization admitted an error in its risk assessment of deadly coronavirus in China. European media report.

The UN agency said in a situation report late Sunday that the risk was «very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level.»

In a footnote, the WHO explained that it had stated «incorrectly» in its previous reports that the global risk was «moderate.»

The correction of the global risk assessment does not mean that an international health emergency has been declared.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.