Drug laboratory: Video of confiscation of 450 kg of marijuana posted

A drug laboratory was discovered in one of the houses on Altymyshov Street, and nearly 450 kilograms of cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms were confiscated from a resident of Bishkek. Video was posted on the Internet.

According to the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital, all the seized substances and plants were packed, sealed at the scene and weighed. Weight with packaging amounted to 438 kilograms. An examination has been commissioned, based on the results of which a legal assessment will be given.

Investigative actions and operational measures are ongoing in the framework of pre-trial proceedings.
