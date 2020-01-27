New virus in China: Kyrgyzstan gets ready for its possible appearance in country

In connection with spread of the new coronavirus in China, sanitary-quarantine control has been organized at all checkpoints on the border of Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a government meeting.

The head of the Cabinet reminded that the spread of the new type of virus was reported at the end of 2019. Preparatory work is underway to prevent possible spread of the virus in Kyrgyzstan. A meeting of the emergency response center took place on this subject.

«Sanitary quarantine points work everywhere. This applies not only to citizens, who cross the border with China, but also to all flights and those, who come to Kyrgyzstan by rail and road. Particular attention is paid to the routes by which agricultural products are transported. At present, there are no facts of import of coronavirus into Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Defense has created a task group that will also work on the detection of the virus,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

«Routes from China have been closed since January 23. This is especially true for Irkeshtam checkpoint. The Chinese side already imposed restrictions due to celebration of the New Year. And we have tightened security to prevent movement of people and transportation of products. There is a national virology laboratory. It is ready to carry out analyzes. The laboratories of Bishkek and Osh have been accredited by WHO; there is every opportunity to detect the virus. There are sufficient quantities of reagents and materials. There are isolation wards at all healthcare centers. If people with the coronavirus are detected, they can be isolated and treated,» the Prime Minister said.