Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken

Nooken District Court of Jalal-Abad region found a 57-year-old man guilty under the Article «Compulsion to sexual acts». Verdict of the court says.

The man called a nine-year-old girl to his house to clean his yard. «After drinking alcohol, the man gave her 200 soms, and then lured her into a room, took off her pants and tried to satisfy his sexual needs. The girl managed to escape from the accused. The man fully admitted his guilt. He said that he didn’t remember anything, because he was drunk,» the verdict says.

As a result, the court sentenced the accused to two years in prison.
