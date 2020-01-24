17:49
Officials to be punished for failure to comply with Security Council decisions

For the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan, decisions of the Security Council were considered as a report on what the state bodies had done in two years. The Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbaev told reporters after the meeting.

According to him, the Security Council’s decision includes 17 instructions. In particular, 30 heads of state bodies will be brought to disciplinary responsibility.

The Government and the President were recommended to punish those, who formally or routinely executed instructions of the Security Council meetings in 2018-2019.

Damir Sagynbaev

«There are reprimands, warnings and severe reprimands among the punishments. Four people — heads of the Social Fund, the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic and two of his deputies — will get a severe reprimand. For the first time, a decision was made to recognize the work of state bodies on execution of the Security Council’s decision in the field of subsoil use as unsatisfactory. The fight against corruption in law enforcement, judicial and supervisory systems, the work on digitalization was found insufficient,» Damir Sagynbaev told.
