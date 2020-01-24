Health Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis not to panic due to coronavirus in China

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks population not to panic over coronavirus in China. The head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a press conference.

She recalled that the situation with coronavirus has become complicated in China since the end of December.

«In this regard, the Ministry of Health has strengthened sanitary and epidemiological measures. Sanitary and epidemiological service specialists work in an intensive mode at the border checkpoints, devices are used for early detection of symptoms, a survey of people crossing the border is conducted,» Ainura Akmatova told.

She added that the border with China has been closed since January 23, but this is not due to the spread of the coronavirus.

«China traditionally closes the border during celebration of the New Year,» said the head of the department.

She stressed that the Ministry of Health has stepped up informational work with the population. «But we ask you not to panic, we recommend limiting tourist and business trips to China as much as possible,» Ainura Akmatova said.