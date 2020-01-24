14:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President accuses officials of indifferent attitude to fight against corruption

There is dissatisfaction with almost all state bodies, including the Anti-Corruption Service, Financial Police, the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, the State Registration service and other agencies among the people and businessmen. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at a meeting of the Security Council.

He noted that there was some success in the fight against corruption.

«There are those who clearly and professionally carry out their work. Thanks to them. But, as people say, it does not do without a fly in the ointment in the form of corrupt officials, who damage the authority of state power. The media publish a lot of materials about corruption cases. They directly point to them. With such support from civil society, we will never stop the fight against corruption,» the head of state said.

He noted that law enforcement officials were constantly talking about ongoing reforms. However, it’s easy to talk about it, but quite another thing is to put it into reality, to clear departments from corrupt officials.

«You do not fully cope with the tasks. We see and read that some law enforcement officers received bribes, were detained as heads of illegal schemes. This is the result of the indifferent, frivolous attitude of the heads of law enforcement and state bodies to the fight against corruption within their ministries and departments,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/141529/
views: 35
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov tells why fight against corruption comes to naught
Kyrgyzstanis consider the Customs as most corrupt state agency
1.9 billion soms received from fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan
President tells about corruption at Customs. Officials not know what to answer
President of Kyrgyzstan appreciates role of media in fight against corruption
1.9 billion soms transferred to special account from fight against corruption
President: When official suspected of corruption, relatives hasten to justify
1.6 billion soms transferred to special account from fight against corruption
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
About 1,443 billion soms transferred to account from fight against corruption
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
24 January, Friday
14:44
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, number of infected - to 830 Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, numbe...
14:31
President accuses officials of indifferent attitude to fight against corruption
14:04
President Jeenbekov tells why fight against corruption comes to naught
13:50
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to hold meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
13:43
Economy Ministry proposes to exempt import of vehicles from VAT