President accuses officials of indifferent attitude to fight against corruption

There is dissatisfaction with almost all state bodies, including the Anti-Corruption Service, Financial Police, the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, the State Registration service and other agencies among the people and businessmen. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at a meeting of the Security Council.

He noted that there was some success in the fight against corruption.

«There are those who clearly and professionally carry out their work. Thanks to them. But, as people say, it does not do without a fly in the ointment in the form of corrupt officials, who damage the authority of state power. The media publish a lot of materials about corruption cases. They directly point to them. With such support from civil society, we will never stop the fight against corruption,» the head of state said.

He noted that law enforcement officials were constantly talking about ongoing reforms. However, it’s easy to talk about it, but quite another thing is to put it into reality, to clear departments from corrupt officials.

«You do not fully cope with the tasks. We see and read that some law enforcement officers received bribes, were detained as heads of illegal schemes. This is the result of the indifferent, frivolous attitude of the heads of law enforcement and state bodies to the fight against corruption within their ministries and departments,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.