President Jeenbekov tells why fight against corruption comes to naught

Meeting of the Security Council, chaired by the President of Kyrgyzstan, takes place today at Ala-Archa state residence.

The main issue for discussion is the intermediate results of the fight against corruption.

Decision of the Security Council dated January 14, 2019 was aimed at eliminating problems in the field of subsoil use and the mining sector, the head of state recalled.

The President stressed that special attention was paid to eradication of corruption in the licensing system.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, measures were proposed to prevent resale of licenses without conducting appropriate activities at the fields; mechanisms were developed to prevent local officials from creating bureaucratic obstacles in the work of local investors.

Each manager must know what his employees are doing. Managers, whose subordinates are involved in corruption or bribery, should also be held accountable. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President expressed his indignation that the head of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection decided to fire his employees only a month after their detention.

«What was he waiting for? Why didn’t he take urgent measures?» the head of state said.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, because of such officials, all efforts to prevent and eradicate corruption come to naught.

Such leaders cast a shadow on the reputation of the president, head of government, state authority. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Recall, six officials of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection were detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security in December 2019. During planned activities, a stable corruption scheme in the activities of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection was detected and suppressed.