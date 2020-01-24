13:16
Acceptance of applications for IV Film Forum of Female Directors starts

Acceptance of applications for the IV Film Forum of Female Directors of Kyrgyzstan has begun. The Fund for Development of Cinema in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Film directors, script writers, cameramen are invited to participate in the forum.

Applications are accepted until February 15. Application form can be filled out here.

The purpose of the film forum is to support female directors of Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, the CIS; to unite them, create conditions for exchange of ideas, introduce young filmmakers to the public, raise the status of women in the region’s cinema to an international level, draw public attention to gender issues in the country.
