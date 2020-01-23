Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

Kyrgyzstan took the 126th place out of 180 in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2019, which is annually compiled by Transparency International.

Kyrgyzstan got 30 points out of 100, and took a line next to Djibouti, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The organization noted that the places do not play the main role in the ranking since the number of countries can increase or decrease. The main indicator of the index is the number of points received.

Compared to 2018, the situation in Kyrgyzstan has changed a little: it scored one point more and changed its position in the ranking (from 132nd to 126th place).

Denmark and New Zealand (87 points) take the first places in the index, followed by Finland (86 points). Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland (85 points) share the third place. Syria (13 points), South Sudan (12 points) and Somalia (9 points) are at the bottom of the ranking.

A result below 30 indicates that the government should step up its fight against corruption.

Transparency International has been publishing the Corruption Perceptions Index annually since 1995. The 2019 Index was calculated based on data from 13 sources over the past two years, collected by 12 independent organizations during surveys among experts and entrepreneurs around the world. Kyrgyzstan was first included in the ranking in 2003.