Officers of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service of Kyrgyzstan detained suspects in distribution of counterfeit money. Press service of the state agency reported.

Two men were distributing fake banknotes with a nominal value of 2,000 soms.

«In total, 50 fake banknotes with a face value of 2,000 soms were withdrawn from illegal trafficking. Pre-trial proceedings have been started on the fact. Other persons involved in this crime are being identified,» the state service noted.