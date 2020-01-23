Kyrgyzstan collects 32.4 billion soms in form of insurance premiums in 2019

At least 32,432.6 billion soms of insurance premiums have been collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The State Tax Service provided such data.

Compared to 2018, the figure increased by 1.8 billion soms. Recall, the Tax Service began to administer insurance premiums instead of the Social Fund since January 15, 2019.

«In 2019, we introduced new services for insurance premium payers, including provision of information on insurance premium arrears in electronic form to participants (suppliers) of a state procurement tender. Awareness-rising work is being carried out at the local level on the need for timely and full payment of insurance premiums. As a result, the number of issued insurance certificates in some districts has doubled compared to the last year,» the STS stressed.

In 2020, the STS will have to collect 35.7 billion soms of insurance premiums.