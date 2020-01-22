Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup

A rally of supporters of an ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov takes place in the center of Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. Participants demand to release the former parliament deputy.
Previously, a rally in support of the politician took place in Ton district.
«The rally organized by the headquarters in support of Japarov is held in Tyup today. A lot of people came. It will continue in all areas and cities of Issyk-Kul. Then, in February, we will hold a large-scale rally with demand to release Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek,» Melis Aspekov told 24.kg news agency.