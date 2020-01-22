16:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup

A rally of supporters of an ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov takes place in the center of Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. Participants demand to release the former parliament deputy.

Previously, a rally in support of the politician took place in Ton district.

«The rally organized by the headquarters in support of Japarov is held in Tyup today. A lot of people came. It will continue in all areas and cities of Issyk-Kul. Then, in February, we will hold a large-scale rally with demand to release Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek,» Melis Aspekov told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under the Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/141254/
views: 58
Print
Related
President not to intervene in Sadyr Japarov’s case
Sadyr Japarov’s pardon. 500,000 signatures collected in support of deputy
Sadyr Japarov applies to president for a pardon
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov and Omurbek Tekebayev ends in Bishkek
Ata Meken joins supporters of Sadyr Japarov on Old square in Bishkek
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally in front of Supreme Court building
Sadyr Japarov left in prison. First instance verdict upheld
CEC refuses to register Sadyr Japarov as presidential candidate
Verdict to Sadyr Japarov appealed in city court
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
22 January, Wednesday
16:29
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup
16:22
Mother and 2 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Suzak
15:57
Foreigner with counterfeit $ 500 arrested in Osh city
15:38
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Anti-Doping Center
15:17
Scammer pretending to be a policeman arrested in Bishkek