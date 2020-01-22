Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup

A rally of supporters of an ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov takes place in the center of Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. Participants demand to release the former parliament deputy.

Previously, a rally in support of the politician took place in Ton district.

«The rally organized by the headquarters in support of Japarov is held in Tyup today. A lot of people came. It will continue in all areas and cities of Issyk-Kul. Then, in February, we will hold a large-scale rally with demand to release Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek,» Melis Aspekov told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under the Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.