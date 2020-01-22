Scammer pretending to be a policeman arrested in Bishkek

Scammer pretending to be an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the ministry reported.

On January 20, a citizen turned to law enforcement agencies, who said that an unknown man introduced himself as a police officer and threatened to prosecute him, if a woman did not have sex with him. At the same time, he extorted from him 60,000 soms.

The day before, the police caught the suspect red-handed when getting 35,000 soms at one of the foodservice outlets in Bishkek. A service certificate of the Public Control Public Organization and a portable radio station was confiscated from him.

The detainee was placed in a temporary detention center. Investigative measures and check of the detainee’s involvement in other similar crimes are ongoing.