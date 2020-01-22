Earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred yesterday at 19.10 in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, 4.5 magnitude shocks were felt in Tegerek, Laily-Suu, Ak-Kuduk (4 points), Kadyraly, Shoro, Ak-Talaa, Emgek-Talaa, March 8, Sary-Yimek, Leskhoz (3.5 points), as well as Ak-Kuduk, Kara-Oi, Uchkun, Dostuk, Min-Bulak (3 points) villages.

Shocks of magnitude 2.5 were registered in Naryn city.

No victims and destructions were reported.