15:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred yesterday at 19.10 in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, 4.5 magnitude shocks were felt in Tegerek, Laily-Suu, Ak-Kuduk (4 points), Kadyraly, Shoro, Ak-Talaa, Emgek-Talaa, March 8, Sary-Yimek, Leskhoz (3.5 points), as well as Ak-Kuduk, Kara-Oi, Uchkun, Dostuk, Min-Bulak (3 points) villages.

Shocks of magnitude 2.5 were registered in Naryn city.

No victims and destructions were reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/141230/
views: 77
Print
Related
4-magnitude earthquake occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
3.8-point earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has 24 seismic-prone zones
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Modern elite housing in Bishkek to withstand 9-point earthquake
Earthquake hits Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
22 January, Wednesday
15:01
Coronavirus in China: Kyrgyzstan checks comers from China with thermal imagers Coronavirus in China: Kyrgyzstan checks comers from Chi...
14:14
Earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
14:01
Vehicle illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Panfilov district
13:52
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution arrested
13:44
National Bank suspends licenses of 3 exchange offices in Bishkek