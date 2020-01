Vehicle that transported fuel and lubricants without documents was detained in Panfilov district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crime reported.

Employees of the service detained Ford Transit car. Barrels filled with liquid, having a specific smell, with a total volume of about 1,000 liters were hidden in its cargo compartment. Its driver had no accompanying documents for the cargo.

«The car was placed on impoundment lot until all circumstances are clarified,» the state service stressed.