13:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Nine people die from new coronavirus in China

Death toll from a new type of coronavirus in China has risen to nine people; 440 confirmed cases of the infection have been registered. Deputy Head of the PRC State Committee on Hygiene and Health, Li Bin, announced today at a press conference. RIA Novosti reported.

Most cases were reported in Hubei province, administrative center of which is Wuhan, TASS notes.

New coronavirus cases have been detected in Beijing and Hong Kong, as well as in more than ten Chinese provinces.

Chinese authorities have officially confirmed that the virus is transmitted from person to person.

At the end of December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. It was prematurely found out that the new type of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was a causative agent of the disease.

The virus has already spread outside of China; cases of the infection have been registered in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the USA and Thailand; suspected infection cases have been detected in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.
link: https://24.kg/english/141221/
views: 40
Print
Related
WHO to hold emergency meeting due to new coronavirus in China
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed for week
Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 recognized as best in world
China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan
Illegal fireworks factory explodes in China, victims reported
27 Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong
Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong
Three Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong city
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
22 January, Wednesday
13:27
Nine people die from new coronavirus in China Nine people die from new coronavirus in China
12:12
Air pollution level extremely exceeded in some districts of Bishkek
11:59
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter
11:49
USA plan to introduce travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
11:27
WHO to hold emergency meeting due to new coronavirus in China