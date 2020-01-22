Nine people die from new coronavirus in China

Death toll from a new type of coronavirus in China has risen to nine people; 440 confirmed cases of the infection have been registered. Deputy Head of the PRC State Committee on Hygiene and Health, Li Bin, announced today at a press conference. RIA Novosti reported.

Most cases were reported in Hubei province, administrative center of which is Wuhan, TASS notes.

New coronavirus cases have been detected in Beijing and Hong Kong, as well as in more than ten Chinese provinces.

Chinese authorities have officially confirmed that the virus is transmitted from person to person.

At the end of December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. It was prematurely found out that the new type of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was a causative agent of the disease.

The virus has already spread outside of China; cases of the infection have been registered in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the USA and Thailand; suspected infection cases have been detected in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.