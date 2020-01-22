13:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter

Man who raped his daughter was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Criminal and Civil Proceedings Department of the Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region, Nurlan Tagaev, told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
More than half of children in Kyrgyzstan face violence
According to him, such a decision was made by the Sokuluk District Court.

«The investigation proved that the 52-year-old M.A. raped his daughter. He was drunk at the time of the crime. The girl was only 13 years old. The state prosecution asked to sentence the defendant to life imprisonment. However, the court sentenced him to a milder punishment. The prosecutor’s office considers issue of appealing this decision,» Nurlan Tagaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/141212/
views: 77
Print
Related
Death of girl in Suzak: Case sent to court
Murder of teenager in Kemin: Accused sentenced to 15 years in prison
Small child with bruises on body dies in hospital
Man arrested for raping his 15-year-old daughter for over a year
UNICEF: Violence against children almost doubles in conflict zones
Homeless brings body of newborn to bus station in Kochkor-Ata
Body of newborn found near bus station in Kochkor-Ata
Stepfather suspected of rape of minor stepdaughter in Kara-Kul
Suspect in murder of 14-year-old girl in Kemin placed in detention center
Two children die after fall into septic tank in Voenno-Antonovka
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
22 January, Wednesday
13:27
Nine people die from new coronavirus in China Nine people die from new coronavirus in China
12:12
Air pollution level extremely exceeded in some districts of Bishkek
11:59
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter
11:49
USA plan to introduce travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
11:27
WHO to hold emergency meeting due to new coronavirus in China