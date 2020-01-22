Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter

Man who raped his daughter was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Criminal and Civil Proceedings Department of the Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region, Nurlan Tagaev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was made by the Sokuluk District Court.

«The investigation proved that the 52-year-old M.A. raped his daughter. He was drunk at the time of the crime. The girl was only 13 years old. The state prosecution asked to sentence the defendant to life imprisonment. However, the court sentenced him to a milder punishment. The prosecutor’s office considers issue of appealing this decision,» Nurlan Tagaev said.