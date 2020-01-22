Kyrgyzstan issues 3 million payment cards in 2019

Number of payment cards issued in Kyrgyzstan increased by 20.8 percent and reached 3 million pieces as a result of 2019. The National Bank of the country presented such data.

The volume of transactions using payment cards in 2019 amounted to about 240 billion soms and increased by 22.3 percent compared to 2018. The number of installed ATMs and POS terminals has grown to 1,700 and 11,100 units, respectively.

«The number of transactions at trade and service enterprises using cards amounted to 11.1 million payments in 2019. Compared to 2018, the figure grew by 73.4 percent. The volume of operations with cards amounted to 18.5 billion soms and increased by 69.7 percent,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic said.