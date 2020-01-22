10:34
EBRD appoints new Managing Director for Central Asia

André Küüsvek has been appointed as Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia. Representative office of the bank in Kyrgyzstan reported.

He will be responsible for the region where the EBRD’s investments amounted to $ 15.6 billion. André Küüsvek will take up his duties on February 1, 2020 and will be based in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. He will oversee the banks’ operations in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

«It is a great honour for me to lead the EBRD’s efforts in such a big and dynamic region. In many respects it feels like coming home to me because of my previous work experience in Kazakhstan. I will continue working on supporting the development of the private sector, the further integration of the region into the global economy and the improvement of the business environment,» André Küüsvek said.

In previous positions at the EBRD Küüsvek has served as Director for Local Currency and Capital Markets Development as well as country director in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. As Managing Director for Central Asia he is succeeding Bruno Balvanera, who will pursue new career opportunities outside the EBRD.
