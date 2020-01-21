17:39
Delegations to discuss settlement of border problems in Bishkek

Next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will be held in Bishkek. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov told journalists.

According to him, delegations of the two countries will discuss exchange of land plots in Bishkek tomorrow.

«Tajikistan proposed 3-4 options for exchange. We are considering them now,» the official said.

A meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts on January 14. The parties managed to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol. The delegations agreed to demarcate areas at the border that are staggered and to prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.
