Saimaiti’s murder: Criminal case against scandalous Abdyraz company classified

A parliamentary commission for investigation of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey began its work.

Deputies asked the head of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Kabyl Abdaliev some questions. It turned out that Abdyraz company, established in 2011 and re-registered in 2015, has transferred only 38,700 soms to the budget for the entire period of its existence. It was a one-time payment in 2012.

Kabyl Abdaliev noted that documents on receipts, as well as previously undeclared accounts, were being studied within the framework of a criminal case initiated by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. The information is confidential and can be provided to deputies only in writing.

Tax officials refused to provide these data to media representatives referring to secrecy.

Previously, Azattyk published an investigation into transfer of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned a Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at while he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused massive public outcry.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation team with investigation.