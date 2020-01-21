Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border issues for almost year

Composition of the Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of State Borders has not been approved since 2012. A deputy Iskhak Pirmatov stated at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, defense and security.

According to him, the commission does not include the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.

«It includes the people, who currently do not participate in the work of the commission at all, for example, the Minister of Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov, the former deputy prime minister Abdyrakhman Mamataliev,» the deputy said.

He noted that the post of a special representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for border issues was vacant.

Recall, Kurbanbai Iskandarov was dismissed from the post of a special representative of the Government for border issues in the rank of the first deputy chief of staff of the Cabinet in the spring of 2019 — after another conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region.