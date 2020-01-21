16:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan puts six Tajikistanis on the wanted list

Kyrgyzstan put six citizens of Tajikistan on the wanted list after the latest border incident. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, defense and security.

According to him, the citizens of Tajikistan are suspected of provoking conflicts at the border.

«We put them on the wanted list. They are residents of border villages. Representatives of law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan were also informed about it,» Mirlan Kanimetov said.

According to him, law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan opened a criminal case on the latest conflict at the border and are conducting an investigation.

After the incident at the border, the Internal Affairs Department of Batken detained four Kyrgyzstanis on suspicion of provoking the conflict. Two of them were placed under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/141117/
views: 79
Print
Related
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
Border conflict: Iskhak Pirmatov proposes unfriendly solutions
Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov names betrayers
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Parties decide not to provide media with information
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
21 January, Tuesday
15:58
Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border issues for almost year Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border iss...
15:45
Denis Petrashov wins silver medal at Swimming Tournament in Switzerland
15:24
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
15:05
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan puts six Tajikistanis on the wanted list
14:58
Border conflict: Iskhak Pirmatov proposes unfriendly solutions