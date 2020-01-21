Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan puts six Tajikistanis on the wanted list

Kyrgyzstan put six citizens of Tajikistan on the wanted list after the latest border incident. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, defense and security.

According to him, the citizens of Tajikistan are suspected of provoking conflicts at the border.

«We put them on the wanted list. They are residents of border villages. Representatives of law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan were also informed about it,» Mirlan Kanimetov said.

According to him, law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan opened a criminal case on the latest conflict at the border and are conducting an investigation.

After the incident at the border, the Internal Affairs Department of Batken detained four Kyrgyzstanis on suspicion of provoking the conflict. Two of them were placed under house arrest.