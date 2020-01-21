11:32
Import or export of $100,000 to EAEU countries. Customs Service's explanations

Documents confirming origin of money will have to be submitted from February 4, 2020 when importing more than $ 100,000 into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Such a norm was set by a decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). It provides for filing a passenger customs declaration when importing or exporting amounts of money of more than $ 100,000.

«In case of non-submission of documents confirming the origin of cash and (or) cash instruments, movement of cash and (or) cash instruments across the EAEU customs border is not allowed,» the State Customs Service said.
