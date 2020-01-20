15:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas

A chief specialist of the probation body under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Talas for extortion and taking a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to intelligence agency, the man systematically extorted and took bribes. «It was found out that he regularly received monetary rewards for drawing up a positive probationary report in relation to persons, convicted of less serious crimes, for which penalties in the form of imprisonment are imposed,» the statement says.

The probation body executes punishments not related to imprisonment.

On January 18, the man was caught red-handed while receiving part of the demanded amount of a bribe for submitting a positive probation report to the judicial authorities in relation to one of the convicts.

The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/140995/
views: 71
Print
Related
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Brother of parliamentary deputy detained for bribe hospitalized
Details of detention of deputy’s brother with bribe announced
Brother of parliamentary deputy Daniyar Tolonov arrested for bribe
Investigator extorting bribe in Bishkek fined
Arrested for bribe head of Bishkek police department placed in detention center
Technical Safety Inspectorate employees extort money from businessmen
Police officer extorts bribe in Bishkek, caught red-handed
Tax officer extorts 20,000 soms from businessman in Bishkek
Investigator of State Penitentiary Service arrested for bribe extortion
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan
20 January, Monday
15:26
The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned to January 29 The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned...
15:18
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
14:50
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
14:44
Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas
14:36
Askar Aitmatov sues Ambassador of Turkey. Cengiz Firat ignores hearings