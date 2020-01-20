Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas

A chief specialist of the probation body under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Talas for extortion and taking a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to intelligence agency, the man systematically extorted and took bribes. «It was found out that he regularly received monetary rewards for drawing up a positive probationary report in relation to persons, convicted of less serious crimes, for which penalties in the form of imprisonment are imposed,» the statement says.

The probation body executes punishments not related to imprisonment.

On January 18, the man was caught red-handed while receiving part of the demanded amount of a bribe for submitting a positive probation report to the judicial authorities in relation to one of the convicts.

The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS. An investigation is underway.