Koi-Tash events: Klara Sooronkulova not to appeal to Prosecutor General’s Office

Ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan Klara Sooronkulova will not appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding conclusion of the state commission on investigation of events in Koi-Tash. She told 24.kg news agency about it.

According to her, she will not send an appeal to the Parliament and demand from deputies to conduct an internal investigation. «There is a difficulty in filing a complaint to the supervisory body since the state commission does not have the status of a state agency. But this is a precedent,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

She noted that a redone version, and not the one signed by the members of the state commission, was published in the media before the meeting of the Parliament.

Another member of the state commission on investigation of events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, General Arthur Medetbekov said that there were differences between the conclusion, which was voiced in the Parliament, and the document, which was signed by representatives of the commission.

Other members of the commission, including its head, Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, did not confirm this.
