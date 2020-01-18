11:45
Over 36 million soms paid to Kyrgyz athletes in form of allowances

Leading athletes of Kyrgyzstan have been paid 36,220 million soms in form of allowances. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports, which made payments, reported.

On average, 123 athletes received an allowance each month. The main share of the money — 30.4 million soms — was given to representatives of Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic sports, 4.5 million — non-Olympic, 1.2 million — national sports.

The first category allowance (75,000 soms) was allocated to the athletes, who secured a berth to the 2020 Olympics: Denis Petrashov, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Atabek Azizbekov, Julia Andreeva and Darya Maslova.
