Power engineers’ case: Consideration of appeals to start at Bishkek City Court

The Bishkek City Court set a date of hearing for consideration of appeals of lawyers of the accused in the criminal case on modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. Lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hearing will begin on January 20. The lawyers of all the defendants appealed the verdict of the Sverdlovsky District Court.

Recall, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations OJSC Salaydin Avazov were sentenced to different prison terms. The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and a commercial director of Electric Stations Zholdoshbek Nazarov were released in the courtroom. Former ministers of finances and energy Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.
