09:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Film about Chingiz Aitmatov by Russian director to be screened in Moscow

Film by a Russian film director Grigory Nakhapetov Days and Centuries will be screened in Moscow on January 17. Culture.rf portal says.

The screening will reportedly open the cultural program of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Related news
Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Number of events planned
In Days and Centuries film, viewers learn new details from the life of the writer; famous people shared their memories of him.

Grigory Nakhapetov is a well-known Russian film director, producer. He met Chingiz Aitmatov in 2006 at the presentation of his latest book When the Mountains Fall. In 2012, he released the documentary project Aitmatov’s Code.

Kyrgyz viewers watched «Days and Centuries» at the opening of the CIS, Baltic and Georgian film festival «Kyrgyzstan — Land of Short Films» on the writer’s birthday — December 12.
link: https://24.kg/english/140761/
views: 42
Print
Related
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov erected in Ankara
Days and Centuries film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be screened in Bishkek
Bishkek to host exhibition of Kazakh artist dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
Stele depicting Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Bishkek
Government allocates 500,000 soms for Aitmatov hall design at RUDN University
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Tashkent
Earliest stories by Chingiz Aitmatov first published in Kyrgyz
Sooronbai Jeenbekov lays flowers at Chingiz Aitmatov’s tomb in Ata-Beyit
Aitmatov and Manas Academy to be opened in Bishkek
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
17 January, Friday
09:20
Film about Chingiz Aitmatov by Russian director to be screened in Moscow Film about Chingiz Aitmatov by Russian director to be...
16 January, Thursday
17:22
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in traffic accident in northern Kazakhstan
16:56
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with children of victims of Dachi Su plane crash
16:36
Third Saturday of March declared Nationwide Tree Planting Day
16:25
19-year-old girl jumps out of window in Bishkek
16:17
Cost of vehicle registration can be calculated online in Kyrgyzstan