Film about Chingiz Aitmatov by Russian director to be screened in Moscow

Film by a Russian film director Grigory Nakhapetov Days and Centuries will be screened in Moscow on January 17. Culture.rf portal says.

The screening will reportedly open the cultural program of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

In Days and Centuries film, viewers learn new details from the life of the writer; famous people shared their memories of him.

Grigory Nakhapetov is a well-known Russian film director, producer. He met Chingiz Aitmatov in 2006 at the presentation of his latest book When the Mountains Fall. In 2012, he released the documentary project Aitmatov’s Code.

Kyrgyz viewers watched «Days and Centuries» at the opening of the CIS, Baltic and Georgian film festival «Kyrgyzstan — Land of Short Films» on the writer’s birthday — December 12.