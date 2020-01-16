12:27
HRW: Kyrgyz authorities not consistently enforcing protective measures for women

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch presented a ranking of countries, where elements of human rights violations have been detected, in its annual report. It includes 12 countries.

The organization states that the Chinese authorities are the main violator of human rights and freedom of speech in the world in 2019. It called on different countries to join forces to «protect a common future» and «resist China’s attempts to destroy the internationally recognized human rights system.»

The international human rights defenders also negatively assessed the situation in Russia. In particular, in 2019, the country’s authorities continued to respond to manifestations of civic activism with new bans, repressive laws, and demonstrative criminal trials. A typical example of this were the protests in Moscow.

As for Kyrgyzstan, Human Rights Watch notes that freedom of assembly is generally respected in the country. But the court upheld the life sentence of the human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, despite calls from international organizations to release him. There are criminal cases for «incitement» or «extremism.»

Another trend, according to HRW experts, was the political confrontation between the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the result of which was seizure of Atambayev’s assets and the lawsuit against him under more than a dozen criminal articles, including murder. The rights of women (including victims of abduction for the purpose of marriage) and victims of domestic violence are not adequately protected, experts point out.

At least 8,159 statements of domestic violence have been recorded in 2019.

Recall, two tragedies, when two women died as a result of family quarrels from severe beating by their husbands, occurred during the New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan.
