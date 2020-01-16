Bishkek City Court rules not to extradite Sapat employees to Turkish authorities

Bishkek City Court considered a decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan to extradite employees of Sapat lyceum Senan Yilmaz and Sanzhar Abdulkhakim to the Turkish authorities.

Earlier, lawyers said that the foreign citizens submitted documents to the Migration Service for obtaining a refugee status. According to the lawyers, the supervisory body violated the law by the decision on extradition of Senan Yilmaz and Sanzhar Abdulkhakim to their homeland.

They explained that by extraditing the foreigners to the Turkish authorities, Kyrgyzstan would violate the UN Convention on Human Rights.

Earlier, the lawyers filed a complaint to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek regarding the decision of the supervisory body on extradition of the foreign citizens. The judge granted the complaint, but representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the decision to a higher court.

After hearing arguments of the parties, the judicial board of the Bishkek City Court dismissed the appeal of the prosecutors.

Recall, the Prosecutor General’s Office issued a decree on extradition of employees of Sapat lyceum to bring them to criminal responsibility for committing a crime in their homeland.