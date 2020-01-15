Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov

A rally was held in Bishkek today in connection with another conflict that occurred in border region of Kyrgyzstan. Residents of Batken region and civic activists participated in the protest.
None of the staff of the Presidential Administration and Government Office came out to participants of the rally. Deputies of the Parliament also ignored it.
After the protest ended, its participants handed over an appeal to the head of state.
It includes six demands:
- To receive representatives of the local population;
- To release the detained four residents of Kok-Tash village, accused of provocations during the last incident at the border;
- To form people’s patrol groups to ensure safety of residents in border regions;
- To increase the number of border guards and law enforcement officers, improve their technical equipping;
- To give special status to border regions and return the institution of governorship;
- To dismiss the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov due to lack of confidence in him.