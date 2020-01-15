Prime Minister concerned about air pollution in Bishkek

Government of Kyrgyzstan is looking for solutions to the catastrophic situation with air and environmental pollution in Bishkek. The Cabinet of Ministers intends to devote a working meeting to this issue.

According to the Cabinet’s office, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will listen to republican and capital’s officials and hopes to receive concrete proposals from them.

The mayor’s office said they were ready to provide their vision of a way out of this situation.

According to the Mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov, it is necessary to accelerate the launch of the Bishkek HPP 2, which should run only on natural gas and, as an alternative, on electricity.

According to him, Bishkek HPP 1 on coal accounts for about 50 percent of all toxic emissions of various dirty substances now.

«At least 25 percent of the total emissions into the atmosphere are made by housing estates and old districts that heat their homes with coal. We just need to switch the heating in these areas to blue fuel or electricity. Otherwise, we will not solve the problem of smog,» the mayor said, answering questions of 24.kg news agency.

He believes that the launch of HPP 2 on gas and electricity, as an alternative source of heating, will improve the environmental situation in Bishkek. When HPP 2 is launched, coal consumption at HPP 1 can be reduced from 1 million to 400,000-500,000 tons. This will significantly influence emissions.

It is necessary to reduce emissions from the work of HPP 1. This is possible, if the HPP 2 is launched on natural gas and electricity. Aziz Surakmatov

According to him, we should not forget that we get 25 percent of the total amount of all emissions from vehicles.

«Owners need to install filters on cars. We must reduce import of very old used and rusty cars into our country. Of course, the best option for the environment is switch to electric cars. I hope that we all understand this, and sooner or later, we will begin to move in this direction. I would like Bishkek to become the greenest and most environmentally friendly city as soon as possible,» the mayor added.

Answering the question how realistic the launch of HPP 2 was, he replied that it was necessary to start searching for investors with a change in the tariff policy for their interest. Modern and compact gas equipment for HPP 2, which would meet the requirements of safety and fire standards for existing residential areas, is needed.

«We will find an investor. I am sure. If we get the go-ahead, we will solve this issue,» Aziz Surakmatov said.