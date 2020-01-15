Almost 2.5 kg of hashish confiscated from resident of Osh city

Employees of the Drug Trafficking Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Osh and Osh region confiscated hashish from a local resident. The state service reported.

At least 2,465 kilograms of hashish were found during a personal search of a 35-year-old A.I.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings are ongoing on the signs of a crime under Article 267 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.