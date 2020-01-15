13:21, 15 January 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Anastasia MOKRENKO
Almost 2.5 kg of hashish confiscated from resident of Osh city
13:21, 15 January 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Anastasia MOKRENKO
Employees of the Drug Trafficking Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Osh and Osh region confiscated hashish from a local resident. The state service reported.
At least 2,465 kilograms of hashish were found during a personal search of a 35-year-old A.I.
The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings are ongoing on the signs of a crime under Article 267 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.