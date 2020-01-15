Ex-policeman hangs himself in detention center of Jalal-Abad city

A detainee was found dead in a temporary detention center of Jalal-Abad city, Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

The body was found on January 14 in one of the cells of the detention facility.

«An examination showed no signs of violent death on the body of the 42-year-old man. At the time of the discovery of the corpse, there was a rope on his neck. The fact was registered. The deceased previously served in the police, he was fired for negative reasons. A criminal case was initiated against him under the Articles: «Forgery of documents», «Illegal possession of weapons», «Robbery» and «Illegal possession, distribution of narcotic drugs». The first-instance court sentenced the man to seven years in prison with confiscation of property. Currently, the case is being considered by the Jalal-Abad Regional Court,» the police department said.