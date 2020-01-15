11:55
Small child with bruises on body dies in hospital

An 11-month-old girl died in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies began a check. District Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

It reported with reference to doctors that the child was admitted in extremely serious condition. Doctors diagnosed the girl with cerebral coma, cerebral edema, anemia. Resuscitation doctors did everything possible, but they could not save the girl. Since bruises were found on the body of the child, doctors informed the police about the death.

According to preliminary data, the 11-month-old girl lived with her relatives, because her mother went to Turkey to earn money, and her father died.

Grandmother of the child believes that the child died from beating. A check began, a forensic medical examination was commissioned.
