Employees of the Interregional Department of Ecological and Technical Inspection found a frozen whooper swan. Director of Karakol zoo, President of Bugu-Ene Public Foundation Saltanat Seitova posted on Facebook.

According to her, this happened the day before. The frozen bird was found in Tyup bay during a regular raid. Inspectors of the department warmed the swan and handed it over to Karakol Zoo.