Other 30 families of Pamir Kyrgyz ready to move to Kyrgyzstan

Pamir Kyrgyz ask the country’s authorities to take other 30 families out of Afghanistan. Deputy of the Parliament Aida Ismailova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, representatives of the Pamir Kyrgyz turned to her with a request to help those, who stay in Afghanistan, who, due to financial difficulties, cannot independently come to Kyrgyzstan.

«Families that have already resettled had an opportunity to at least sell their livestock and other property. But there are families of the Kyrgyz who have nothing. We are worried, therefore, we ask the authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic to help,» the statement says.

The MP intends to raise the issue of resettlement of 30 families of the Pamir Kyrgyz at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues.

Recall, the first group of ethnic Kyrgyz from the Lesser and Great Pamirs (Afghanistan) arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017 with the support of the Government. Six families were accommodated in Naryn region. Later, several people returned to the Pamir. Other 10 families arrived at the end of 2019.