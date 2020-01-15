BTA Bank ceases its activities in Kyrgyzstan

BTA Bank CJSC gave up its license for the right to conduct banking operations in national and / or foreign currency. Website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

An additional license for conducting banking operations in accordance with the Islamic principles of banking and financing through «Islamic window» in national and / or foreign currency was also returned.

BTA Bank CJSC was excluded from the register of licensed banks.

The decision was made by the bank in connection with reorganization of the financial and credit institution and its merger with Bakai Bank OJSC.