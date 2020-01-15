Passports of Kyrgyzstan confiscated from illegal migration organizers in Russia

FSB officers detained members of a criminal group, who printed fake documents for migrants in Krasnoyarsk (Russia). Ren TV reported.

Through a fictitious firm, the criminals drew up fake employment contracts and illegally registered workers from Central Asia.

According to security officials, the criminals have been working since 2018. During this time, about 2,000 foreigners used their services. Searches were carried out in the offices and apartments of their accomplices — about a hundred fake contracts, ten passports of Kyrgyzstanis and five seals have been confiscated.

A criminal case has been opened. Investigators are currently searching for two more participants of the organized crime group. All of them may face up to seven years in prison for organizing illegal migration.