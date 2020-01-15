Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 2,192 billion in January — November 2019. The National Bank of the country presented such data.

Compared to 11 months of 2018, the figure fell by $ 287.4 million. In November, migrants have transferred $ 191.4 million to the republic. This is $ 28.09 million less than a month earlier. Compared to November 2018, the figure decreased by $ 36.18 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 2,148.9 billion.

USA take the second place in terms of transfers with $ 27.9 million. Other $ 13.7 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states. As a result of January — November 2019, an outflow of funds was also observed in the amount of $ 493.5 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 487.9 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — November 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,698.5 billion.

As a result of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. About $542.2 million was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Net inflow is $ 2,143.1 billion.