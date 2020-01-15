Export-oriented companies need support, President of Kyrgyzstan believes

The President of Kyrgyzstan believes that, within the framework of the state policy for regional development, emphasis should be placed on supporting export-oriented enterprises. Sooronbai Jeenbekov said this at a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) Erkin Asrandiev, Aiyl Bank OJSC Baktybek Shamkeev, Guarantee Fund OJSC Malik Abakirov and RSK Bank OJSC Azizbek Omorkulov.

The head of state stressed that the priority area of ​​activity of the country’s financial institutions should be support for the processing, sewing and textile industries and tourism, small energy projects and development of trade and logistics infrastructure.

The head of state placed emphasis on the processing industry, including the processing of meat, milk, wool and leather, which are the main raw materials in rural areas.

«Capacity development of export and support of these areas will help create new jobs in the regions and reduce internal migration. It is important to prevent corruption in the implementation of your local projects and to support entrepreneurs in need of soft loans,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The heads of the financial institutions said that most of the funding in 2019 was allocated for projects in the agricultural, processing and industrial sectors.

The head of state emphasized that the activities of financial institutions should also be focused on stimulating development of regions in 2020.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also stressed special importance of increasing the availability of loans in the regions, drew attention to the increased financing of projects in remote and border areas, and called for continued work on digitalization of banking services.