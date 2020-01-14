No accumulation of trucks observed at Ak-Tilek- Avtodorozhny checkpoint

All checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan are operating as usual. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

There were 12 trucks in line in front of the checkpoint that were heading to Kazakhstan today at 14.30 near Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. By 16.30, the number of vehicles decreased to 10.

There are no restrictions for cargo carriers during passage of border control, the State Border Service noted.

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan check documents for the right to cross the state border and inspect vehicles for presence of banned drugs and their precursors, weapons and ammunition, explosives.

The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic specified that freight vehicles are subjected to additional checks by representatives of the Kazakhstan’s Revenue Committee.