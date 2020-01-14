Preventive measure for defendants in Aziz Batukaev’s case extended

Preventive measure for the accused of unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev was extended. Lawyer Aliya Turumbekova told.

According to her, such a decision was made at a court session. Consideration of the criminal case has also been extended.

«During the trial, I challenged the prosecutor Daniyar Keldibaev. He handed a notice of suspicion to my client Indira Dzholdubaeva. I believe that the case will be considered biased with his participation. However, a judge Emil Kaipov rejected my request, stating that it was unfounded. The hearing was postponed due to my illness until January 16,» said Aliya Turumbekova.

Preventive measure for the defendants in the criminal case was extended until March 15.

Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October.

The accused are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant, who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.