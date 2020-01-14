Preventive measure chosen for detained residents of Kok-Tash

Residents of Kok-Tash village, who were arrested after a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, will be in custody for a month. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken reported.

The decision was made by Kadamdzhai District Court of Batken region the day before.

Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev were detained in the evening of January 11. They are reportedly suspected of provoking a conflict at the border.

Recall, the conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.