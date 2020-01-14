18:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Preventive measure chosen for detained residents of Kok-Tash

Residents of Kok-Tash village, who were arrested after a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, will be in custody for a month. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken reported.

The decision was made by Kadamdzhai District Court of Batken region the day before.

Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev were detained in the evening of January 11. They are reportedly suspected of provoking a conflict at the border.

Recall, the conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
link: https://24.kg/english/140485/
views: 56
Print
Related
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Border conflict: Emomali Rahmon fires Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs
Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents
Border conflict: Protesters demand from President to take control of situation
Residents of border areas: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan must be transferred to Osh
Residents of Kok-Tash demand to expedite solution of border issues
Border conflict: All evacuated Kyrgyzstanis return to their homes
Officials to hold talks on border issues on January 14
Border conflict: Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over phone
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
14 January, Tuesday
18:31
No accumulation of trucks observed at Ak-Tilek- Avtodorozhny checkpoint No accumulation of trucks observed at Ak-Tilek- Avtodor...
18:22
Preventive measure for defendants in Aziz Batukaev’s case extended
18:14
Preventive measure chosen for detained residents of Kok-Tash
18:09
Butun Kyrgyzstan party to participate in elections
18:02
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about Government’s plans for 2020