Butun Kyrgyzstan party to participate in elections

Butun Kyrgyzstan party intends to participate in the 2020 parliamentary elections. Its leader Adakhan Madumarov told reporters.

Answering questions, he stressed that the political organization would hold a congress at which a list of candidates for deputies of the Parliament would be formed. Date of the congress will be appointed only after date of the elections is officially announced.

The party list will be headed by Adakhan Madumarov himself.

Recall, parliamentary elections are scheduled by the head of state no earlier than 100 calendar days and no later than 90 calendar days before the voting day. Voting day is the first Sunday of the month, in which the constitutional term of the Parliament of the current convocation expires. Based on this, the next elections to the Parliament may be scheduled for October 4, 2020, and a decision on their setting can be made from June 26 to July 6, 2020.
