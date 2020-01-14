18:59
Citizen of Turkey detained with fake passport during entry into Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of Chaldybar checkpoint detained a citizen of Turkey for attempt to illegally cross the state border. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, 35-year-old U.I., who arrived from Kazakhstan, showed border guards a passport, in which they revealed a partial forgery of the document (change of prints of the date stamp about crossing the state border).

The detainee was handed over to the officers of the territorial division of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for further proceedings.
