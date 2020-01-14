Deputies set up commission to reveal corruption schemes in power industry

A parliamentary commission was set up in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to study corruption schemes in the power industry. Deputies heard experts.

According to one of the members of the commission Ziyadin Zhamaldinov, the deputies do not know all the subtleties, and therefore decided to first hear the experts. Top industry executives will be invited.

«A team of competent experts has been created, who should reveal all corruption schemes. Specific terms of the commission’s work have not been determined, but it will presumably take about three months,» said Ziyadin Zhamaldinov and added that, following the results, the materials may be sent to law enforcement agencies.

Analysts have to study the reliability of electricity losses and the level of receivables at distribution energy companies, represented by the National Energy Holding Company OJSC. The head of the company Aitmamat Nazarov will also be invited for a conversation.

The commission includes Mukhtar Ainakulov, Omurbek Bakirov, Ainura Osmonova, Ilkhom Manannov (SDPK), Tynchtyk Konushbaev, Almazbek Toktorov (Kyrgyzstan), Ziyadin Zhamaldinov (Onuguu-Progress), Akylbek Japarov (Bir Bol), Bakhadyr Suleimanov (Ata Meken). Akylbek Japarov was elected its chairman.