One more fuel smuggling fact revealed in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of interdistrict department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for Zhaiyl and Panfilov districts of Chui region detained a tank car with gasoline. Press service of the Financial police reported.

According to the submitted documents, there were 68 tons of «white spirit» in the tank car.

Earlier it was reported that some citizens of Kyrgyzstan, in collusion with Kazakh companies, established a channel for smuggling fuel into the Kyrgyz Republic by rail. Fuel and lubricants were imported under the guise of components of raw materials — «stable gas condensate» and «white spirit.»

«If you have any information about illegal sale of fuel and lubricants, please contact at the following address: Bishkek city, Manas Avenue, 101/1 or by the telephone numbers of the duty unit: 0312323091, 0312323707,» the Financial police say.
